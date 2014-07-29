Crews Respond to Electrical Fire at Goleta Trader Joe’s

Santa Barbara County Fire engines responded to an electrical fire at Trader Joe’s in the Calle Real Shopping Center Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to 5767 Calle Real in Goleta for a structure fire call around 10 a.m. and the store was briefly evacuated.
The small electrical fire was contained to the refrigeration unit so the store has reopened, but one aisle is closed, Capt. David Sadecki said.
Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.
— Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.