Fire Crews Respond to Gas Leak on East Haley Street

The Santa Barbara Fire Department was called Friday morning to the 600 block of East Haley Street on a report of a gas leak.

Two engines, a truck and a battalion chief responded. Engine 2 arrived and reported that an active leak was taking place and evacuations were required for buildings on both the east and west of the property involved.

The 600 block of East Haley Street was shut down by Santa Barbara police.

No injuries were reported, and the gas company arrived to help mitigate the situation. The gas line was shut down per the battalion chief's orders.

— Kevin Corbett represents the Santa Barbara Fire Department.