Santa Barbara Fire Crews Respond to Report of Smoke at Toma Restaurant

Officials say a pot of food left on the stove caused smoke to fill the building on West Cabrillo Boulevard

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews responded early Friday to a waterfront restaurant after smoke was spotted, the culprit of which was food left on the stove.

Some early morning joggers reported smoke coming out of the roof of Toma Restaurant at 324 W. Cabrillo Blvd. and reported the sighting to city fire crews, according to Capt. Gary Pitney.

The call came into dispatch at 6:02 a.m., and three engines and a truck from city fire as well as the Santa Barbara City Harbor Patrol responded to the scene, and firefighters forced entry into the restaurant, he said.

They found a "pot with quite a bit food" on the stove, and smoke had filled the kitchen and restaurant, Pitney said.

Owner Tom Dolan said there was no damage to the kitchen, and that the restaurant will be open for business Friday.

“We were real fortunate that only a pot of veal stock burned and smoked up the restraurant,” he said. “We are open for dinner tonight and all is well.”

