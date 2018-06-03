Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Fire Crews Respond to Report of Smoke at Toma Restaurant

Officials say a pot of food left on the stove caused smoke to fill the building on West Cabrillo Boulevard

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | November 8, 2013 | 11:09 a.m.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews responded early Friday to a waterfront restaurant after smoke was spotted, the culprit of which was food left on the stove.

Some early morning joggers reported smoke coming out of the roof of Toma Restaurant at 324 W. Cabrillo Blvd. and reported the sighting to city fire crews, according to Capt. Gary Pitney.

The call came into dispatch at 6:02 a.m., and three engines and a truck from city fire as well as the Santa Barbara City Harbor Patrol responded to the scene, and firefighters forced entry into the restaurant, he said.

Toma fire
A Santa Barbara firefighter battles the smoke from the roof of Toma Restaurant. (Urban Hikers photo)

They found a "pot with quite a bit food" on the stove, and smoke had filled the kitchen and restaurant, Pitney said.

Owner Tom Dolan said there was no damage to the kitchen, and that the restaurant will be open for business Friday.

“We were real fortunate that only a pot of veal stock burned and smoked up the restraurant,” he said.  “We are open for dinner tonight and all is well.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 