Fire Sprinkler Mishap Causes Flooding at Granada Building

Theater escapes damage from water that drained down from the fifth floor

Santa Barbara firefighters responded to the Granada Building in downtown Santa Barbara on Wednesday after a fire sprinkler was sheared off on one of the upper floors, causing flooding in parts of the building.

The water had been turned off and fire crews were beginning to mop up and salvage efforts by 4:50 p.m., according to fire Capt. Steve Berman.

The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on the fifth floor, in an office area above the Granada Theatre that is being renovated, said Capt. Chris Mailes.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation, but Mailes said that about 2 inches of water was on the fifth floor, and it was finding its way down through the lower levels, eventually reaching the basement.

Crews were trying to corral the water and move it into drains.

Zander Furlong, assistant facilities manager for the Granada, said the damage was limited, and clean-up crews were en route.

The Granada Theatre itself was not affected by the flooding, Furlong added.

Several fire engines staged on State Street, and traffic on the 1200 block was shut down for a time.

No injuries resulted from the incident, Mailes said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton reported from the scene.

