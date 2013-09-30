Fire Crews Respond to Structure Fire in Santa Ynez

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Monday night to a structure fire in Santa Ynez.

The blaze was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on the 3300 block of Madera Street, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

Initial crews on scene reported that the fire began on an outside deck, and that residents were attempting to put it out with a garden hose, Eliason said.

Firefighters doused the flames on the deck, and discovered it had spread to the attic of the home. They cut holes in the roof of the structure, and pulled down part of the interior ceiling to gain access to the flames.

The fire was knocked down within about 10 minutes, Eliason said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

