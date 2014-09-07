Fire Crews Quickly Control Structure Fire at Santa Barbara Apartment Building

No injuries reported in blaze that was centered on a deck outside the 3-unit structure on Calle Cita

Fire crews were able to quickly douse a fire that broke out Sunday night at an apartment building off North La Cumbre Road near Santa Barbara.

The blaze in the two-story structure was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 3900 block of Calle Cita, Santa Barbara County fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Emergency radio traffic indicated there may have been an explosion in connection with the fire.

The fire was centered on a second-story deck off the rear of the three-unit apartment building, Sadecki said.

Fire extended into one of the units, Sadecki said, adding that all of the units sustained heat and smoke damage. Some nearby palm trees also caught fire.

County firefighters were joined by Santa Barbara Fire Department crews in battling the blaze.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported, Sadecki said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.