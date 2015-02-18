Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Damages 2 Cars in Ellwood Area of Goleta

Firefighters prevent flames from reaching adjacent multi-unit apartment building

Two cars were burned Tuesday night in a fire that broke out in a carport in the Ellwood area of Goleta.
Two cars were burned Tuesday night in a fire that broke out in a carport in the Ellwood area of Goleta. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:23 p.m. | February 18, 2015 | 9:17 a.m.

Two vehicles were damaged Tuesday night in a fire that broke out in a carport in the Ellwood area of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 9:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Ellwood Beach Drive, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The first fire crew arrived to find two cars on fire, and upgraded the incident to a full structure-fire response, with three additional engines and a ladder truck dispatched to the scene, Eliason said.

It took about 20 minutes to douse the fire, Eliason said, but crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the adjacent multi-unit apartment building.

In addition to the two cars, there was damage to the interior walls of the carport, Eliason said.

There also was smoke damage to one unit in the apartment building as a result of a second-floor window that was open at the time, Eliason said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was reminiscent of a series of incidents that occurred in the Ellwood area four years ago, in which numerous vehicles were torched.

Eliason said investigators are aware of the similarity to the earlier fires.

"They are taking those into consideration during the course of this investigation," he said.

However, as of Wednesday afternoon, the official cause of the blaze was listed as "under investigation," Eliason said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters check for flames in the ceiling of an Ellwood carport where two cars burned Tuesday night. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 