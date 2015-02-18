Fire Damages 2 Cars in Ellwood Area of Goleta

Two vehicles were damaged Tuesday night in a fire that broke out in a carport in the Ellwood area of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 9:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Ellwood Beach Drive, said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

The first fire crew arrived to find two cars on fire, and upgraded the incident to a full structure-fire response, with three additional engines and a ladder truck dispatched to the scene, Eliason said.

It took about 20 minutes to douse the fire, Eliason said, but crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the adjacent multi-unit apartment building.

In addition to the two cars, there was damage to the interior walls of the carport, Eliason said.

There also was smoke damage to one unit in the apartment building as a result of a second-floor window that was open at the time, Eliason said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was reminiscent of a series of incidents that occurred in the Ellwood area four years ago, in which numerous vehicles were torched.

Eliason said investigators are aware of the similarity to the earlier fires.

"They are taking those into consideration during the course of this investigation," he said.

However, as of Wednesday afternoon, the official cause of the blaze was listed as "under investigation," Eliason said.

