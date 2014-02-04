Fire Damages 2 Condo Units Near Santa Barbara

Fire damaged two units at a condominium complex near Santa Barbara Tuesday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out shortly after 3 p.m. to the 1200 block of Rebecca Lane, off Las Positas Road, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

A flash fire that occurred at one of the units in the two-story complex was out by the time crews arrived on scene, Sadecki said.

In addition to the damage caused by the fire, there was smoke damage in an adjacent unit, Sadecki said.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation, Sadecki said, noting that a painting crew was working in the area.

No injuries were reported.

