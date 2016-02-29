Fire Damages 2-Story House in Northeast Santa Maria

A fire caused extensive damage to the second floor, attic and roof of a house in northeast Santa Maria on Sunday night, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

There were no injuries in the blaze, but a family pet was missing early Monday.

Just before 8 p.m., firefighters responded to multiple reports of a house fire in the 1400 block of East Lahr Lane, just off East Donovan Road at Canyon Drive.

“Arriving companies found light smoke showing, but upon further investigation found a working fire on the first floor of the residence,” Fire Battalion Chief Mike Barneich said in a statement.

The initial fire had spread to the attic of the home, causing damage to the attic, roof and the contents of the second floor, he said.

Firefighters put out the flames with a coordinated attack from inside the house and above it.

In all, four engine companies, an aerial truck company and a battalion chief responded to the blaze, with assistance from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation early Monday, Barneich said.

