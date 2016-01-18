Fire Damages Apartment Behind Goleta Home

No injuries reported in blaze in studio apartment on Somerset Drive

A fire that broke out Monday morning caused heavy damage to an apartment unit built behind a Goleta home, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze on the 5500 block of Somerset Drive broke out shortly before 9:30 a.m., said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy flames and smoke pouring from the rear of the residence, Zaniboni said, and traced the fire to a separate, attached studio unit.

The fire was quickly knocked down and contained mainly to the original room, although there was a slight spread of flames and smoke into the attic, Zaniboni said.

Minor smoke damage also occurred in the main residence, he said, adding that all occupants safely exited the structure and there were no injuries.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

