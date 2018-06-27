Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 12:20 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Fire Damages 6-Unit Apartment Building in Lompoc

Several people were left homeless after the blaze on North L Street; cause under investigation

A fire that broke out Tuesday night in Lompoc left several people homeless and remained under investigation. Click to view larger
A fire that broke out Tuesday night in Lompoc left several people homeless and remained under investigation. (Lompoc Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | September 26, 2017

A fire that broke out Tuesday night at a six-unit, two-story apartment complex in Lompoc was under investigation, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

At approximately 7 p.m., crews from the Lompoc, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg fire departments responded to the blaze on the 400 block of North L Street, said fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.

Firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke and flames coming from multiple windows, and made an immediate attack to stop the fire from extending into an adjacent unit, Federmann said. 

"Fire personnel conducted an aggressive transitional attack to the apartment while additional crews evacuated adjacent units and checked for fire extension," Federmann said Wednesday. "All units were cleared with minor residual smoke in one of the upstairs units."

In addition to the second-floor unit damaged by the fire, the first-story apartment below had minor water damage, Federmann added. Crews had deployed salvage covers to protect the contents and minimize damage caused by efforts to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation by Lompoc and Vandenberg arson specialists. 

Representatives of the Red Cross responded to help an undetermined number of displaced residents find lodging, Federmann said. 

Residents of the undamaged units were allowed to re-enter their apartments by 10:30 p.m., Federmann added.

