Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:02 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Damages Best Western Motel in Carpinteria

Nearby rooms were evacuated, and the blaze that started in kitchenette area was quickly doused

Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire that broke out at the Best Western Carpinteria Inn at 4558 Carpinteria Ave. Click to view larger
Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire that broke out at the Best Western Carpinteria Inn at 4558 Carpinteria Ave. (L. Paul Mann photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 4, 2017 | 9:36 p.m.

Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire that broke out at a motel in Carpinteria.

Crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. to the Best Western Carpinteria Inn at 4558 Carpinteria Ave., according to Grace Donnelly, a district spokeswoman.

“Upon arrival, crews found a 3-story, medium size hotel with smoke showing from the top floor,” Donnelly said.

Nearby rooms were evacuated, and the blaze was extinguished in about 15 minutes, Donnelly said.

The blaze was traced to the kitchenette of an end unit, which sustained significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from the Montecito Fire Protection District, the Ventura County Fire Department and the Santa Barbara City Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Water pours over the balcony of a unit that caught fire Wednesday at the Best Western Carpinteria Inn. Click to view larger
Water pours over the balcony of a unit that caught fire Wednesday at the Best Western Carpinteria Inn. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 