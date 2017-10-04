Fire Damages Best Western Motel in Carpinteria

Nearby rooms were evacuated, and the blaze that started in kitchenette area was quickly doused

Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to a fire that broke out at a motel in Carpinteria.

Crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. to the Best Western Carpinteria Inn at 4558 Carpinteria Ave., according to Grace Donnelly, a district spokeswoman.

“Upon arrival, crews found a 3-story, medium size hotel with smoke showing from the top floor,” Donnelly said.

Nearby rooms were evacuated, and the blaze was extinguished in about 15 minutes, Donnelly said.

The blaze was traced to the kitchenette of an end unit, which sustained significant damage.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from the Montecito Fire Protection District, the Ventura County Fire Department and the Santa Barbara City Fire Department also responded to the blaze.

