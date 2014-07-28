Fire Damages Commercial Building in Santa Maria

A fire caused an estimated $20,000 damage to a multi-story commercial building in Santa Maria late Sunday night, but was kept in check by a fire-sprinkler system, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before 11 p.m. at 1316 South Broadway, said fire Battalion Chief Rick Bertram.

"The fire was quickly extinguished by the (firefighters) due to the fire-sprinkler system keeping the fire in check until crews were able to make entry," Bertram said.

Police officers evacuated the second and third floors of the building, and fire crews checked for the spread of flames to those areas, but none was found, Bertram said.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

