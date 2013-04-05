Fire Damages Convenience Store Near Santa Barbara

A fire early Friday caused major damage to a convenience store west of Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at 1:15 a.m. to the Hi Time Stop & Shop at 76 El Sueno Road, and found the building in flames, said Capt. David Sadecki.

Crews made a quick “interior attack” on the fire, and had the flames knocked down about 30 minutes later, Sadecki.

No one was in the building at the time of the blaze, Sadecki said, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours mopping up and salvaging items from the building.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

