Local News

Fire Damages Convenience Store Near Santa Barbara

Early morning blaze strikes Hi Time Stop & Shop on El Sueno Road

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo | April 5, 2013 | 11:52 a.m.

A fire early Friday caused major damage to a convenience store west of Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out at 1:15 a.m. to the Hi Time Stop & Shop at 76 El Sueno Road, and found the building in flames, said Capt. David Sadecki.

Crews made a quick “interior attack” on the fire, and had the flames knocked down about 30 minutes later, Sadecki.

No one was in the building at the time of the blaze, Sadecki said, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters remained on scene for several hours mopping up and salvaging items from the building.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Firefighters attack the blaze from the top of the Hi Time Stop & Shop building. (Urban Hikers photo)
