Fire Damages Deck and Home on Riviera in Santa Barbara

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire that broke out Friday night at a home on the Riviera in Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched at about 8:15 p.m. to the two-story residence on the 400 block of Las Alturas Road, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze was confined mainly to an exterior deck, said fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

However, there was some extension of flames into the residence, he added.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, McCoy said, adding that a dog was rescued unharmed from the deck and turned over to Animal Control.

No injuries were reported.

An investigator was on scene searching for the cause of the blaze.

