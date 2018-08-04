Fire Damages Exterior of Building in Downtown Santa Barbara

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire burning on the outside of a downtown Santa Barbara building on Saturday afternoon, preventing the flames from moving into the interior of the structure.

The blaze on the 800 block of Anacapa Street was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m., and the first units on scene reported flames and heavy smoke, said Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The fire was burning in exterior vegetation that was growing up the side of the office building, De Ponce said.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames, which caused some damage to the stucco exterior and wood trim of the building, De Ponce said.

Cause of the fire had not been determined, but an investigator was on scene, he added.

No injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.