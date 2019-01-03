Fire Damages Garage at Santa Maria Apartment Complex

A fire spread from a trash bin to a garage at an apartment complex in Santa Maria on Thursday night.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Maria fire and police departments responded to the 400 block of East Park Avenue for the report of a fire at Park Avenue Apartments.

The blaze damaged a Park Avenue Apartments resident's garage, near the Santa Maria-Bonita School District office on South Miller Street.

No one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The incident occurred nearly 12 hours after a massive fire damaged a furniture store and a restaurant in the 700 block of South Broadway.

No further details were available.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.