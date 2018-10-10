Fire Damages Home in Mission Canyon Area Near Santa Barbara

Neighbor noticed smoke and reported blaze at residence being remodeled on 2800 block of Ben Lomand Drive

Firefighters responded Wednesday to a residential structure fire in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Crews from the county and the city of Santa Barbara were dispatched at about 6:45 a.m. to the single-family home on the 2800 block of Ben Lomand Drive, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the single-story residence, which was vacant and being remodeled.

Firefighters made access to the home, found fire in the living room area, and quickly knocked down the flames, Zaniboni said.

Fire damage was limited to the living room, Zaniboni said, but there was heat and smoke damage throughout the structure.

The incident was reported by a neighbor who saw smoke coming from the residence, Zaniboni said.

An investigator was called in to search for the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.