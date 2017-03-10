Fire Damages Home in Mission Canyon Area of Santa Barbara

Flames limited to laundry room, but smoke damage reported throughout structure on Williams Way

Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire that broke out late Thursday night at a single-family home in the Mission Canyon area of Santa Barbara.

Crews dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. to the residence on the 2700 block of Williams Way reported smoke coming from the structure upon arrival, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

They found a fire burning in the laundry room, which is in the center of the home, and used an aggressive attack to douse the flames, Zaniboni said.

Fire damage was limited to the laundry room, Zaniboni said, but there was smoke damage throughout the structure.

The residents were at home at the time, but were alerted by their smoke detectors and were able to safely evacuate.

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

The American Red Cross was dispatched to find lodging for the residents.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.