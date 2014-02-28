Fire Damages Home in Mission Canyon Near Santa Barbara

An electrical fire damaged a single-family home late Thursday night in the Mission Canyon area near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze in the 800 block of Windsor Way was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m., said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Three Santa Barbara County engines and a ladder truck responded, along with a crew from the city of Santa Barbara, Sadecki said.

Firefighters discovered that a faulty light fixture had started the fire in the attic of the home, and had to tear down part of the ceiling to douse the flames and check for spread, Sadecki said, adding that the roof was not damaged.

The resident was home at the time, Sadecki said, and was alerted to the fire by a smoke detector.

No injuries were reported.

