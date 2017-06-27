Fire Damages Home in Toro Canyon Area of Carpinteria

Flames and smoke pouring from residence on Serena Avenue when fire crews arrived

Firefighters were called out Tuesday to a fire at a residence in the Toro Canyon area of Carpinteria.

Crews were dispatched at about 9:40 a.m. to the single-story home on the 3100 block of Serena Avenue, according to Grace Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

Upon arrival, they found flames and smoke coming from the structure, Donnelly said.

Firefighters aggressively attacked the flames, and had the fire knocked down in about 15 minutes, she added.

An investigator was called in to determine the cause of the blaze.

Also assisting on the fire were crews from the city of Santa Barbara, the Montecito Fire Protection District and Ventura County.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.