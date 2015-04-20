Fire Damages House in Santa Maria the Day Before Code-Compliance Hearing

The owner allegedly allowed people to live in the residence on North Thornburg Street although it had been deemed uninhabitable

A candle sitting on a cardboard box is being blamed for starting a fire at a house in northwest Santa Maria on Monday afternoon, according to Fire Chief Dan Orr.

Crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to the home in the 1000 block of North Thornburg Street shortly after 1 p.m., Orr said.

“I don't know how much flame we saw, but we certainly had a pretty decent amount of smoke rolling,” Orr said.

Four people inside the house when the fire started escaped and were not injured, he added.

The fire charred the interior of the house and its contents.

The fire coincidentally came one day before a Santa Barbara County Superior Court hearing regarding the city’s allegations that the structure is a public nuisance and a threat to health and safety, according to Assistant City Attorney Phil Sinco,

For more than a month, the house has had no electricity or water, and has been the focus of code-compliance enforcement efforts because the owner allegedly still allowed people to live in the residence although it had been deemed uninhabitable.

With no running water in the house, those who stayed at the address dumped feces and other waste in the yard, Sinco said.

City officials have posted yellow tags on the structure where drug users gathered and criminal activity allegedly occurred.

The address also is well known to the Santa Maria Police Department, which has received multiple calls for service related to the address, officials said.

The site is one of the places Ramon "Crazy Ray" Maldonado went to following the torture and murder of Anthony Ibarra, 28, of Santa Maria in March 2013, police Lt. Dan Cohen said.

The civil hearing involving the city and owner Mark Steven Burgess is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Department 2 before Judge James Rigali.

