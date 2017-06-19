Fire Damages House on M Street in Lompoc

Fire and smoke caused significant damage to a home in Lompoc on Sunday night, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Crews from the city, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Air Force Base were dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. to the residence on the 400 block of South M Street, said Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

“Fire personnel were able to make a quick attack and contain the fire to the room of origin,” Federmann said, adding that no one was at home at the time.

Cause of the blaze could not be determined, he said.

No injuries were reported.

