Local News

Fire Damages Estate Near Westmont College in Montecito

Crews knock down flames in 30 minutes at Cold Springs Road residence; no injuries reported

A fire that may have started in a Christmas tree damaged an estate on Cold Springs Road in Montecito late Sunday. Click to view larger
A fire that may have started in a Christmas tree damaged an estate on Cold Springs Road in Montecito late Sunday. (Urban HIkers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1 p.m. | December 18, 2016 | 9:29 p.m.

Firefighters responded Sunday night to a fire at a Montecito estate down the street from Westmont College that investigators believe started in a Christmas tree.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. to a large residence on the 700 block of Cold Springs Road, across from the Cold Springs entrance to the Westmont campus and just north of Lotusland.

About 30 minutes later, firefighters had knocked down the fire and were checking to make sure the flames had not spread to other parts of the house, according to dispatchers with the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The flames charred two rooms on the first floor of the nearly 10,000-square-foot home, and smoke damage occurred throughout the structure, according to Joyce Reed, a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

"Preliminary reporting is that the origin of the fire was in the area of a large Christmas tree," Reed said.

The was no estimated dollar amount for the damages available, she added.

A woman was inside the home when the blaze broke out, but was able to safely exit the building, and no injuries were reported, she said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A Sunday night fire at a residence in the 700 block of Cold Springs Road in Montecito reportedly caused extensive damage in one room and smoke damage throughout the house. Click to view larger
A Sunday night fire at a residence in the 700 block of Cold Springs Road in Montecito reportedly caused extensive damage in one room and smoke damage throughout the house. (Urban HIkers / Noozhawk photo)
