Fire Damages Mobile Home in Santa Maria

A fire caused extensive damage to a mobile home in Santa Maria early Monday morning, Santa Maria Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Barneich said.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., fire personnel responded to a report of a structure fire in a single-story mobile home at 519 West Taylor St.

“An aggressive attack contained the fire within 15 minutes,” Barneich said. “A thorough search of the building resulted in no fatalities or injuries.”

In addition to firefighters, personnel from the Police Department and AMR responded to the incident, as did Southern California Gas Co. and Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

A fire marshal is investigating how the fire started, Barneich said.

The blaze caused extensive smoke and fire damage to the structure, he added.

The residence is part of Casa Grande Senior Mobile Estates in the northwest area of Santa Maria.

