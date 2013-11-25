Fire Damages Multi-Story Home Near Goleta

Smoke from blaze on Sherwood Driver visible for more than a mile

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a residential structure fire east of Goleta.

The blaze on the 300 block of Sherwood Drive was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m., said Mike Eliason, a Fire Department spokesman.

A column of smoke from the fire could be seen from more than a mile away, Eliason said, and the first arriving units reported both flames and smoke were visible.

Fire crews quickly determined that the fire was coming from the rear of the multi-story structure, and made an aggressive attack, knocking down the flames in about 10 minutes, Eliason said.

Fire damage was limited to a rear deck and an adjacent office area, Eliason said, but smoke damage occurred throughout the residence.

No one was at home at the time of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

