Overnight Fire Damages Unit in Santa Maria Apartment Building

An early morning fire badly damaged a Santa Maria apartment Sunday, but there were no injuries in the blaze.

At approximately 3 a.m., Santa Maria firefighters were dispatched to a multiunit apartment building in the 300 block of West Newlove Drive, two blocks west of South Broadway and south of West Battles Road.

“An aggressive attack contained the fire within 15 minutes,” Battalion Chief Mike Barneich said.

Three engine companies, one truck company and a battalion chief responded to the incident.

Santa Maria police provided traffic control and security at the scene, while American Medical Response provided a medical standby.

No one was injured in the incident.

One apartment had extensive smoke and fire damage, but the other units in the building were not involved in the fire.

Additional details were not immediately available.

