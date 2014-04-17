Fire Damages Recently Sold Home in Lompoc

Firefighters need an hour to quell blaze in structure, which was vacant at the time

A Thursday morning fire significantly damaged a Lompoc home that was vacant because it had recently been sold, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Fire Chief Kurt Lapitow said emergency personnel responded shortly after 9 a.m. to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a fire with visible flames at a two-story home in the 600 block of University Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a well-involved blaze on both stories that took nearly an hour to knock down with help from Vandenberg Air Force Base and Santa Barbara County Fire crews, Lapitow said.

He said the cause of the fire was still under investigation, as well as where in the home the blaze originated.

Lapitow said the house was empty because it had recently been sold to someone who did not live in Lompoc but was a county resident.

“I felt really bad when she walked up,” he said.

Initial fire crews were still on the scene Thursday afternoon mopping up, and investigators were called in to assess the damage and cause, Lapitow said.

Due to the extensive damage caused by the fire, the residence was deemed uninhabitable.

