Fire Damages Residence in Ellwood Area of Goleta

Firefighters are able to quickly knock down blaze that started in the home's garage

Firefighters responded in the early hours Tuesday to a fire at a residence in the Ellwood area of western Goleta.

Crews were dispatched at about 12:40 a.m. to a two-story home on the 200 block of Santa Barbara Shores Drive, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found flames and thick smoke pouring from the garage of the structure, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

They were able to quickly knock down the flames, which caused major damage to the interior of the garage, and smoke damage through the main residence.

Five residents were displaced by the blaze, and the American Red Cross was helping them to find lodging.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation, Zaniboni said.

