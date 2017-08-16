Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:13 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Fire Damages Sandbar Restaurant in Downtown Santa Barbara

Flames traced to vent system in attic of State Street business; damage estimated at $75,000

A fire caused an estimated $75,000 damage to the Sandbar restaurant and tequila bar on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara early Wednesday. Click to view larger
A fire caused an estimated $75,000 damage to the Sandbar restaurant and tequila bar on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara early Wednesday.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 16, 2017 | 8:04 a.m.

A downtown restaurant/bar was damaged by fire early Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. to Sandbar at 514 State St., said fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.

Employees at the Mexican restaurant and tequila bar had reported the smell of smoke in the kitchen and bar area at about the same time Santa Barbara police officers patroling outside noticed smoke coming from the roof, De Ponce said.

The building was evacuated and crews went to work searching for the location of the fire, which was found to be adjacent to the vent above the kitchen’s grill area, De Ponce said.

“They found charring that had occurred over a period of time around the hood system in the attic space,” De Ponce said.

Firefighters used hoses from the roof and inside the kitchen to douse the flames.

Damage to the building was estimated at $75,000.

De Ponce said he did not know how long the business would remain closed.

No injuries were reported.

A fire at the Sandbar restaurant and tequila bar in downtown Santa Barbara early Wednesday was traced to the vent system for the kitchen’s grill hood. No injuries were reported in the blaze at the State Street business. Click to view larger
A fire at the Sandbar restaurant and tequila bar in downtown Santa Barbara early Wednesday was traced to the vent system for the kitchen’s grill hood. No injuries were reported in the blaze at the State Street business. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)

