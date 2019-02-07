4 People Displaced After Fire Damages Santa Barbara Residential Building

Four people were displaced after a fire damaged a Santa Barbara residential building early Thursday morning, according to the City Fire Department.

Firefighters responding to a multi-family residence on the 900 block of Bath Street found smoke and flames coming out of the building, and used water hoses to extinguish the blaze in a few minutes.

All the residents had evacuated the building before firefighters arrived, and there were no injuries, Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce said.

Four people were displaced by the fire damage, and were given help finding rooms for the night, he said.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which made about $10,000 of damage to the building and its contents, de Ponce said.

He added that a neighbor had heard the sounding smoke alarm and investigated.

No further details were available.

