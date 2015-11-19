Fire Damages Second-Floor Apartment in Santa Maria

Advice

Four people were displaced Thursday after a fire damaged their apartment in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The blaze in the 700 block of West Alvin Street was reported at about 4:30 p.m., said fire Battalion Chief Leonard Champion.

“Police officers and fire investigators arrived on scene first and reported a bedroom fire in a second-story apartment,” Champion said. “All occupants had left the building, and the first arriving engine company attacked the fire with a … hose line.”

A second crew climbed up to the roof and cut ventilation holes, Champion said.

The flames were confined to a bedroom, with minor smoke damage throughout the apartment, he added.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The American Red Cross responded to provide housing for the displaced residents.

