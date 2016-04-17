Fire Damages Shed at Residential Care Home in Goleta
Crews quickly knock down blaze on Santa Rosalia Way; no injuries reported
Firefighters responded early Sunday to a shed fire at a residential care home on Santa Rosalia Way in Goleta. No injuries were reported, and cause of the blaze was under investigation. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| April 17, 2016 | 8:02 a.m.
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded early Sunday to a structure fire at a residential care home in Goleta.
Crews were called out at about 12:15 a.m. to a home on the 300 block of Santa Rosalia Way, in the Patterson Avenue area, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
Upon arrival, they found a 10-by-15-foot storage shed engulfed in flames, Zaniboni said.
The detached shed, used for tools and storage, was behind a residential care home for the elderly, Zaniboni said.
The residents were sheltered in place while firefighters quickly knocked down the flames, he added.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.
