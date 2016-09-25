Fire Damages Storage Unit at Santa Maria Commercial Building

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at a commercial building in Santa Maria.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of a blaze on the 100 block of East Mill Street, according to Battalion Chief Mike Barneich of the Santa Maria Fire Department.

“Arriving companies found light smoke showing, but upon further investigation found a working fire in a single storage unit of a commercial building,” Barneich said.

Crews were able to quickly douse the flames, which burned only the contents of the storage unit while causing smoke and heat damage to the structure.

A search of the structure and adjoining businesses revealed there were no injuries in the incident.

