Fire Destroys Home at Trailer Park in Santa Maria

Firefighters arrive to find flames shooting above the rooftops of nearby apartments

A fire destroyed one mobile home and its contents at 1740 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria on Tuesday afternoon.

Santa Maria firefighters were called at 3:50 p.m. to the trailer park where at least one unit was damaged by the blaze, Fire Chief Dan Orr said.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting above the rooftops of nearby apartments, causing concern due to overhead utility lines, Orr added.

The fire inside the mobile home, identified as Unit 25, threatened nearby homes, Battalion Chief Ed Hadfield said.

"Firefighters established an aggressive interior fire attack and coordinated their actions with firefighters performing exposure protection to adjoining property and homes," Hadfield said.

Upon receiving a report a woman may be inside the burning residence, firefighters searched the structure but did not find anyone. The woman was later located in a nearby home.

Crews contained the fire in 20 minutes, Hadfield said.

The structure and the contents were a total loss, which firefighters estimated at $200,000.

"The City of Santa Maria Fire Department investigated the fire and all indications show the fire started outside the home and entered through and open window due to the proximity and the high winds at the time of the fire," Hadfied said.

The Red Cross is providing assistance to the residents who have been displaced by the fire, Hadfield added.

