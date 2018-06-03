Fire Damages Travel Trailer in Orcutt

Fire crews were able to quickly douse a fire that broke out late Friday night in a travel trailer in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 11:40 p.m. near a residence on the 200 block of East Foster Road, according to fire Engineer Russ Sechler.

Firefighters were able to knocked down the flames within about five minute of arrival, but remained on scene doing mop-up, Sechler said.

There were no injuries, and flames were prevented from spreading to the adjacent structure, Sechler said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.