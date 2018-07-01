Fire Damages Unoccupied Residential Structure in Downtown Santa Barbara

Firefighters were called out Sunday night to a fire in an unoccupied building in downtown Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. to an abandoned single-story residential building on the 400 block of Santa Barbara Street, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

When they arrived, flames and heavy smoke were pouring from the building, Mercado said, and crew initiated an aggressive attack on the fire.

It took about 15 minutes to knock down the flames, Mercado said.

No one was inside the structure, and no injures were reported.

Firefighters remained on scene for a couple hours doing mop-up and overhaul of the fire scene.

An investigator was called out to search for the cause of the blaze.

