Fire Damages Vehicle, Carport at Lompoc Apartment Complex

Firefighters were able to keep blaze on the 700 block of North 3rd Street from spreading to nearby units

A vehicle fire spread to a carport at a Lompoc apartment complex Thursday night, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 700 block of North 3rd Street at approximately 7:45 p.m., fire Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

The fire damaged a vehicle and trash can and caused moderate damage to the carport.

“Nothing extended into the adjacent apartment complex,” Federmann added.

No one was injured in the incident, which was under control by 7:54 p.m.

Crews expected to remain on scene for overhaul and investigation, he added.

