Fire Dampens Teddy Bear Foundation Events But Not Spirits

Due to the unhealthy air quality and overall impact of the Thomas Fire, some of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s significant events were canceled this year, including the Annual Little Heroes Breakfast fundraiser in Ventura and Annual Holiday Party for kids and their families scheduled for Santa Barbara.

“Cancer does not get put on hold when disasters and other situations arise,” said Lindsey Leonard, executive director of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

“Unfortunately, some of our year-end events we count on to raise funds for our kids and their families had to be canceled,” she said.

“Add to that the additional financial burden of having to evacuate these sick kids, pay for hotels, food, gas and clothing — this fire has taken its toll on everyone,” she said.

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is committed to helping those in need in the community during this difficult time. Staff and volunteers were hard at work to offer help to displaced families with emergency hotel accommodations.

This is especially critical for families whose children may already have compromised immune systems.

The foundation said it also committed to ensuring families’ groceries and rent, mortgage and utility bills are taken care of even during times of natural disaster.

Throughout December, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation coordinated the delivery of more than 1,000 gifts to families throughout the Tri-County Region to lift their spirits and spread holiday cheer.

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation said it is grateful for all the success it has seen in the past year and is thankful for all its supporters and stakeholders.

Since its start in 2002, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation has supported more than 1,800 individuals in need and provided more than $1.8 million in financial assistance.

This funding goes toward families’ immediate expenses during the first three to six months of their child’s cancer treatment, as well as emotional support services and educational programs for children and their families.

As the new year approaches, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation encourages the community to consider supporting families whose children are in the fight against cancer.

For more information about Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and ways to donate, visit www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org or call 962-7466.

— Caitlin Trude for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.