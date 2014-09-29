Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:32 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Heat Wave, High Fire Risk Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Thursday

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 29, 2014

Another heat wave is expected to head into Santa Barbara County on Thursday, bringing toasty temperatures and heightened fire danger through the weekend.

Balmy 90-degree temperatures moving into the county’s coastal and inland areas — and falling humidity levels — will give Thursday through Saturday the greatest potential for red flag warning conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Although the weather service has not yet issued an official warning or advisory, forecasters on Monday were keeping an eye on offshore flow in anticipation, said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“They’re not going to put out anything at this point because they haven’t really decided on what activity can happen as far as with the offshore flow,” Seto said. “It looks like this weekend’s going to be a hot one.”

Warm, dry conditions were expected Monday through Wednesday, as temperatures linger near 80.

However, accompanying 10- to 20-mile-per-hour winds could decrease relative humidity down to single digits by Friday or Saturday, Seto said.

Moderate northerly winds were supposed to begin affecting passes and canyons on the western South Coast on Monday night, with the strongest offshore winds likely to occur late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, he said.

Temperatures are likely to spike into the 90s in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and the Santa Ynez Valley beginning Thursday and peaking Saturday.

Seto said that’s about 15 degrees above average, since temperatures this time of year are normally in the mid-70s, but likely won’t break any of the 100-degree records already on the local books.

More than heat and winds, Seto said forecasters were concerned with humidity levels, something they’ll be monitoring most.

The National Weather Service warned the hot, dry conditions could possibly continue into early next week as well.

