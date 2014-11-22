Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

With Nod to Fire Danger, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden to Reduce Hours

By Rebecca Mordini for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | November 22, 2014 | 3:50 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will open to general visitation one hour later than usual Sunday due to a red flag warning and fire weather watch issued for areas of Santa Barbara County through 10 a.m. Sunday. The garden is voluntarily closing to general visitation to reduce traffic in Mission Canyon.

The garden will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The garden’s scheduled event for this weekend, Holiday Marketplace, will not be affected by this closure.

Should any changes to this warning be issued, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will distribute additional updates.

In compliance with the garden’s Conditional Use Permit with Santa Barbara County, it is obligated to inform the public in the event of any facility closures due to red flag warning conditions.

“We understand the potential danger of wildfires firsthand and will do everything within our power to cooperate and facilitate the smooth participation with the Fire Department and county officials during these conditions,” garden executive director Steve Windhager said. “We have the utmost concern and commitment to the health and safety of our staff, guests, neighbors and the community at large.”

Click here for updated information from the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, or call 805.682.4726.

— Rebecca Mordini is communications coordinator at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 