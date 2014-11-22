With Nod to Fire Danger, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden to Reduce Hours

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will open to general visitation one hour later than usual Sunday due to a red flag warning and fire weather watch issued for areas of Santa Barbara County through 10 a.m. Sunday. The garden is voluntarily closing to general visitation to reduce traffic in Mission Canyon.

The garden will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The garden’s scheduled event for this weekend, Holiday Marketplace, will not be affected by this closure.

Should any changes to this warning be issued, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will distribute additional updates.

In compliance with the garden’s Conditional Use Permit with Santa Barbara County, it is obligated to inform the public in the event of any facility closures due to red flag warning conditions.

“We understand the potential danger of wildfires firsthand and will do everything within our power to cooperate and facilitate the smooth participation with the Fire Department and county officials during these conditions,” garden executive director Steve Windhager said. “We have the utmost concern and commitment to the health and safety of our staff, guests, neighbors and the community at large.”

Click here for updated information from the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, or call 805.682.4726.

— Rebecca Mordini is communications coordinator at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.