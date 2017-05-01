Boy Scout Beautifies Fire Station for Service Project

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department has announced that 15-year-old Matthew Helkey conducted his Eagle Scout community service project at Fire Station 7.

The Eagle Scout project is one of the final requirements to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Attaining the rank of Eagle is a prestigious undertaking with fewer than 6 percent of scouts reaching this milestone.

The Fire Department thanks Helkey for his time and devotion in making the fire station beautiful. The area had been damaged recently when a large oak tree fell along with subsequent storm damage.

Helkey has been involved in scouting for the last eight years. He has spent the last four years in Boy Scout Troop 1 of the Los Padres Council, the “oldest running troop” west of the Mississippi River.

Helkey will participate next in his Eagle Scout Board of Review and if successful will be raised to the rank of Eagle Scout.

Helkey chose Station 7 as the site for his project as he remembered being impacted by the Tea Fire a few years ago. Helkey attends Bishop Diego High School and drives by Station 7 every day on his way to school.

He noticed he never saw any picnic tables in the back of the station and thought it would be nice to improve the area.

He came up with the idea to update the area around the barbecue with new picnic table and landscaping. Troop 1 fund-raised and built a new picnic table for Fire Station 7, and did a major landscape renovation all in one day.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department and The Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association thanks Helkey and all of the Scouts of Troop 1 for their efforts and service to improve the living conditions for the firefighters that work at Fire Station 7.

— Kevin Corbett for Santa Barbara Fire Department.