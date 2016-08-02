Fire Department Continues Partnership With Guardian Helicopters

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has partnered with Guardian Helicopters Inc. to provide additional wildland firefighting capabilities in Santa Barbara County.

Guardian Helicopters is a privately owned company based out of the Van Nuys Airport, which provides firefighting helicopters for the forestry service and other government contracts.

This partnership was made possible thanks to a generous donation from the Craig and Susan McCaw Foundation.

The contract between Guardian Helicopters and the county took effect during the summer of 2014 and remains in place for the 2016 fire season.

The ​Fire Department uses the water-dropping helicopter services during high fire danger weather patterns, primarily during red flag warnings.

During these weather patterns, the helicopter, when available, is based at the Santa Barbara Airport and is available for vegetation fires in the county.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff/Fire Air Support Unit, based out of the Santa Ynez Airport, has three water-dropping helicopters available.

The additional Guardian helicopter, based at the Santa Barbara Airport during critical fire weather patterns, places a water-dropping helicopter in the front country, bolstering wildland firefighting efforts.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.