County Fire Department Hands Out Halloween Safety Tips

Because everyone wants to have a safe and happy Halloween, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds the community there are many ways to keep your child safe on Halloween and offers the following tips:

Costumes

• Purchase costumes made of flame-retardant material (check the label).

• Costumes that are bright are easier to see at night.

• Use makeup rather than masks which could obstruct vision. If a child does wear a mask, make sure it does not restrict vision or breathing.

• For younger children especially, put a name tag with phone number and address in their costume in case they are found separated from others.

• Give your children glow sticks, glow rings or flashlights. You can also put reflective tape on their costumes to make them more visible to drivers.



Trick-or-Treating

• It’s best, especially for younger children, to trick-or-treat before dark.

• Have children stay in groups.

• Keep your children within your eyesight.

• For older trick-or-treaters: if they are out without parental supervision, know where they are going, keep in touch throughout the night and agree on a time for them to return home.

• Inspect candy before children eat it; if it's not wrapped, throw it away. If in doubt, throw it out.

Home Decorations

• Spray decorations with flame retardants if possible.

• Do not use open flames; use battery-operated candles for jack-o-lanterns or other decorations.

• If using dry ice, keep out of reach of children.

• Remember, if you are driving on Halloween, take care and slow down. Watch out for trick-or-treaters who will be too busy to watch out for you.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.