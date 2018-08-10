Fire Causes Significant Damage to Santa Barbara Condominium Unit

Elderly woman escapes unharmed from blaze on 3700 block of Greggory Way

A fire that broke out Friday caused significant damage to a condominium unit on Greggory Way in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Multiple engines were dispatched at 10:23 a.m. to the condominium complex on the 3700 block of Greggory Way, near Hitchcock Way.

The first units on scene found flames and smoke pouring from the windows of the upstairs end unit, said fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.

Crews went into "fast attack" with hose lines, and had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes, De Ponce said.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion shortly before the fire broke out, De Ponce said, adding that the cause remained under investigation.

An elderly woman "with mobility challenges" was in the unit at the time, but was able to exit and was helped to safety by a Good Samaratan who happenend by the incident.

The woman was examained by paramedics and found to be uninjured.

The unit sustained substantial fire and water damage and was left uninhabitable, De Ponce said, but nearby units were not damaged.

Working smoke alarms in the affected unit and nearby units were in working condition, and alerted residents to the fire, he added.

The unit on fire and neighboring ones were evacuated.

There was no dollar estimate for the damage.

The American Red Cross responded to offer assistance to the displaced occupants.

City firefighters were assisted on the incident by crews from Santa Barbara County and the Montecito Fire Protection District.

