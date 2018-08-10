Friday, August 10 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Causes Significant Damage to Santa Barbara Condominium Unit

Elderly woman escapes unharmed from blaze on 3700 block of Greggory Way

Scorched walls from condo fire. Click to view larger
Firefighters responded Friday to a fire at a condominium complex on Greggory Way in Santa Barbara. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 3:02 p.m. | August 10, 2018 | 10:54 a.m.
Firefighters inspect the charred interior of a condominium unit on Greggory Way. Click to view larger
Firefighters inspect the charred interior of a condominium unit on Greggory Way. (Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)

A fire that broke out Friday caused significant damage to a condominium unit on Greggory Way in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Multiple engines were dispatched at 10:23 a.m. to the condominium complex on the 3700 block of Greggory Way, near Hitchcock Way.

The first units on scene found flames and smoke pouring from the windows of the upstairs end unit, said fire Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce.

Crews went into "fast attack" with hose lines, and had the blaze under control in about 10 minutes, De Ponce said.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion shortly before the fire broke out, De Ponce said, adding that the cause remained under investigation.

An elderly woman "with mobility challenges" was in the unit at the time, but was able to exit and was helped to safety by a Good Samaratan who happenend by the incident.

The woman was examained by paramedics and found to be uninjured.

The unit sustained substantial fire and water damage and was left uninhabitable, De Ponce said, but nearby units were not damaged.

Working smoke alarms in the affected unit and nearby units were in working condition, and alerted residents to the fire, he added.

The unit on fire and neighboring ones were evacuated.

There was no dollar estimate for the damage.

The American Red Cross responded to offer assistance to the displaced occupants.

City firefighters were assisted on the incident by crews from Santa Barbara County and the Montecito Fire Protection District.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 