Fire Department to Conduct Defensible Space Inspections

Beginning June 1, 2016, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be conducting inspections to ensure that homes comply with Santa Barbara County’s minimum requirement of 100 of feet of defensible space. Engine companies will perform inspections and will provide homeowners with educational material on how to comply.

With the year-round threat of wildfire, the defensible space requirement is enforced at all times in Santa Barbara County. Non-compliant homeowners are subject to be cited.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds people that defensible space is the area around a structure free of flammable plants and objects that creates a zone in which firefighters can operate safely in order to help protect a home during a wildfire.

This space is wide enough to prevent direct flame impingement and reduce the amount of radiant heat reaching the structure. The defensible space for each structure varies and depends on the type of vegetation and topography. Maintaining this defensible space is critical.

As a new approach to educating Southern California residents about the year-round threat of wildfire, the Ready! Set! Go! program was launched in May 2009. This public education program seeks to gain active public involvement in reducing life and property loss caused by wildfires.

This program is presented in three steps:

» Ready! Prepare yourself, your family and your property.

» Set! Monitor fire weather/activity and prepare to evacuate.

» Go! Leave early when directed to by public safety officials.

To learn more about Ready, Set, Go! Please visit www.sbcfire.com.

The defensible space around your home and the maintenance of that defensible space is critical in stopping a wildfire before it destroys your home.

The Fire Department stresses that defensible space is part of every homeowner’s responsibility.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.