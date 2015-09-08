Fire Department to Hold Ceremonies Remembering 9/11

Advice

Fourteen years ago Sept. 11, 2001, the United States was attacked when terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center in New York City, one into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and another in a Pennsylvania field.

We’ll never forget the terrible tragedy — but America will stand together.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will hold special remembrance ceremonies for the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy.

The special events will honor the first responders and the nearly 3000 lives lost that day, along with our military members who have perished fighting the terrorism behind the attacks.

The department will hold ceremonies remembering those who gave their lives to save others at all 16 Santa Barbara County Fire Stations as well as the Fire Department Headquarters, located at 4410 Cathedral Oaks Road.

A moment of silence will be observed Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, at 9 a.m. followed by the lowering of the flag to half-staff.

Fire Chief Eric Peterson and Under Sheriff Melekian will have brief remarks prior to the conclusion of the ceremony.

The public is welcome to attend both ceremonies.

— Capt. Dave Zaniboni is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.