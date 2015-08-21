Fire Department will Honor Vital Volunteers at Upcoming Luncheon

Advice

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015 at 11:30 a.m., the City of Santa Barbara Fire Department will recognize 27 volunteers during a luncheon at Fire Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo Street.

These volunteers have been instrumental in assisting the Fire Department with several programs this year including the Fire Safety House Program, Community Emergency Response Team instruction (in both English and Spanish) and several other public education outreach programs.

This year the Fire Safety House visited 11 local schools and reached approximately 700 3rd graders with important fire and life safety information.

The volunteers that assisted with CERT instructed over 72 participants; 35 in English and 43 in Spanish.

The volunteers, as a whole, contributed a total of 920 hours to the Fire Department. Without the assistance of the volunteers many public education programs would not have been accomplished this year.

This is the Department’s opportunity to honor those that have given their time and energy to volunteer in contributing important fire and life safety information to the Santa Barbara community.

— Yolanda McGlinchey is the emergency services manager for the City of Santa Barbara.