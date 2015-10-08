Fire Destroys Barn With Residence In Los Olivos

Advice

Six people were displaced and at least one dog was killed after a barn that included a residence in Los Olivos was fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

Multiple engines from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the fire in the 2400 block of Jonata Street at 5:53 a.m., according to fire spokesman Mike Eliason,

Firefighters searched the 1,500-square-foot structure upon arrival to confirm no one remained inside.

The blaze threatened a nearby structure, but crews prevented flames from spreading, Eliason said.

Both the barn and living quarters were deemed a total loss, Eliason said.

An investigator determined the cause of the blaze was electrical, but additional details were not available.

Late Thursday afternoon, county fire officials said six people were displaced by the fire.

The California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and American Medical Response also responded to the incident.

The small community of Los Olivos quickly pulled together to help the fire victims with online benefits started to help the Palmer family, which lost their dog Lana in the blaze and all of their belongings. Go Fund Me fundraising sites can be found here and here. Others are conducting a clothing drive for the family members.

A wood shop with thousands of dollars in equipment also was destroyed in the fire, relatives said.

Another dog was taken to the veterinarian for treatment, and owner Poul Palmer reportedly suffered burns to his hands trying to save the dog.

Within hours, the online fundraising effort had collected more than $5,400.

"The great thing about our little community is how amazingly we can all come together to support others in time of need," one of the Go Fund Me sites said.

A previously planned concert Thursday night at nearby St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., will serve as a benefit for the fire victims, the Palmer family, and the Hamilton children, the Rev. Dr. Randall Day, St. Mark's pastor, announced Thursday afternoon following the traumatic events.

Admission will be free with donations to be accepted for the two families involved in the tragedies.

"In addition to assisting those impacted by the day's events, the experience of beautiful music in the concert will help to calm and inspire us for the support and strength we will be able to offer in caring for our community in the days ahead," Day added.

The unique classical music concert entitled “An Evening of Spanish Music for Cello & Piano” performed by accomplished cellist Andrew Smith and pianist Alfredo Oyaguez Montero will feature works by Spanish composers including Manuel de Falla, Gaspar Cassado, Joaquín Turina and Enrique Granados.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Thursday. After the concert, there will be a complimentary reception to meet the artists.

This concert is part of St. Mark’s non-religious, non-sectarian community arts program.

