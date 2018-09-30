Fire Destroys Cab of Big-Rig at Postal Facility in Goleta

Other semis damaged in blaze; cause remains under investigation

Smoke from a big-rig fire at the U.S. Post Office processing facility in Goleta could be seen throughout much of the Goleta Valley on Sunday.

The blaze, which put up a large column of black smoke, was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at the postal facility at 400 Storke Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews found the cab of the semi engulf in flames, with the fire spreading to other big-rigs parked nearby, Zaniboni said.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire, which destroyed the semi's cab, and charred the exteriors of some nearby vehicles.

Cause of the blaze was unknown, Zaniboni said, adding that a fire inspector was dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

